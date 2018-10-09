Man with hammer hacks Algeria statue of bare-breasted woman

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A man with a hammer has attacked and damaged a statue of a bare-breasted woman, an emblem of the eastern city of Setif, in the latest in a series of such attacks.

Setif communications director Mohamed Topuiri said Tuesday that a Salafist, someone who adheres to a conservative brand of Islam, disfigured the face, breasts and arm of the statue, which is the centerpiece of a fountain.

Culture Minister Azzasedine Mihoubi, who’s from Setif, tweeted that the culprit was arrested. He suggested it was the same man who damaged the statue last year.

The colonial-era statue is the work of French sculptor Francis Saint Vidal, dating to 1889.

In 1997, when extremist violence raged, Islamists dynamited the statue, which was repaired in Italy.

