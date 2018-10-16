Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Merkel’s Bavarian ally seeks quick decisions after election

October 16, 2018 8:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s often-awkward Bavarian ally says he wants his party to draw consequences from its poor state election performance before Christmas, but is being coy about his own future.

Horst Seehofer leads the Christian Social Union, the sister to Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, and is also her interior minister. The CSU lost its majority in Bavaria’s state parliament Sunday after repeated squabbling in Merkel’s government, for which many have blamed Seehofer.

Seehofer said Tuesday the CSU could hold a congress in November or December to discuss possible changes. He said he’s “certainly ready to discuss” personnel issues, but gave no indication he is considering resigning.

Seehofer conceded that his tone in an argument about migration in June might have missed the mark, but otherwise defended his record.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1