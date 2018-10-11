Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance for education

October 11, 2018 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has launched a program to help empower girls worldwide through education.

The former first lady announced the Global Girls Alliance, which aims to support more than 1,500 grassroots organizations combating the challenges girls encounter in their communities. The alliance will feature social fundraising to help them.

Mrs. Obama made the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday, International Day of the Girl. She says, “When you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country.”

Mrs. Obama spoke about her two daughters and said they’re “some of the reasons why this issue means so much” to her. She says she’s “so proud” of Sasha and Malia Obama.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

She says she and former President Barack Obama have been busy working on books and caring for their daughters.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown