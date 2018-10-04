Listen Live Sports

Migrant ship in French port waiting for new flag

October 4, 2018 4:14 am
 
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A humanitarian group operating a private ship that rescues migrants making the dangerous crossing to Europe through the Mediterranean says it has arrived in the southern port of Marseille.

SOS Mediterranee said Thursday the Aquarius is making a stopover while waiting for a new flag and is “determined to go back to sea as soon as possible.” The group urged European governments to find a new flag for the vessel to secure its future after Panama’s maritime authority removed the ship’s registration.

After five days stuck at sea in bad weather, 58 migrants saved on the Aquarius arrived in Malta over the weekend after being transferred to a Maltese naval vessel. The migrants will eventually be transferred to the four countries agreeing to accept them: France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

