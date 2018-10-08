Nationalist parties prevail in Bosnia parliamentary vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Updated preliminary results of the weekend election in Bosnia have shown that nationalists will stay firmly in power in the country that went through a brutal war in 1992-95.

The results released Monday by election authorities showed that nationalist parties will dominate the Bosnian state parliament and those in the Serb mini-state and the Muslim-Croat region.

The tally of more than 80 percent of ballots counted also confirms the pro-Russia Serb leader will win the Serb seat in the three-person Bosnian presidency.

Opponents of Milorad Dodik have said they will seek a recount of Sunday’s vote over alleged “numerous discrepancies.”

The election outcome deals a blow to hopes of bridging Bosnia’s ethnic divide after the war that killed 100,000 people, and threaten the country’s bid to join the European Union.

