Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Norwegian fund, German utility exchange barbs over coal mine

October 25, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A Norwegian pension fund is doubling down on its criticism of German utility firm RWE over the power company’s long-term plans to use coal.

The chief executive of Storebrand, Jan Erik Saugestad, said Thursday that “continued expansion of coal mines and support of coal-fired power has no future” if the world wants to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius .

Saugestad, whose company manages assets worth $85 billion, had called earlier this week for investors to sell their shares in RWE because of its plans to expand a coal mine by chopping down Germany’s ancient Hambach forest .

RWE hit back Wednesday, saying “everybody needs to do their part” and coal-fired plants are needed to ensure stable power supplies in Germany following the country’s decision to phase out nuclear plants.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War