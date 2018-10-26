Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Paris welcomes rare birth of endangered Bornean orangutan

October 26, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — An endangered Bornean orangutan has been born in a downtown Paris zoo — the first born there since 2005.

The Jardin des Plantes Zoo says that Java, a female, was born on Oct. 17. It says in a video posted on Twitter that Java’s mum, 30-year-old Theodora, is taking care of her third daughter with “much gentleness.”

“It certainly is an exceptional event,” said Dylan Duby, the zoo veterinarian. “Orangutans bring up a very few number of babies, three or four maximum in their entire life for a female orangutan. Each birth is very important.”

Java is the fifth orangutan at the Jardin des Plantes. Her father, Banggi, was born in 2006 in Spain and Java is his first baby.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The zoo said orangutans in the wild have experienced sharp population declines in recent years and lost 80 percent of their natural habitat.

“We think there are about 50,000 Bornean orangutans, maybe a bit less,” said Michel Saint Jalme, the zoo’s director. “The population has decreased 50 percent in the past ten years.”

Visitors can already see Java with her mother at the zoo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War