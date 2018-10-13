Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Polish police use tear gas to protect gay march

October 13, 2018 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block the first-ever equality parade in the city of Lublin in eastern Poland.

More than 1,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activists gathered Saturday in downtown Lublin for the parade, while around 3,000 right-wing opponents stood in the march’s way. Police used tear gas, concussion grenades and high-pressured water to disperse them. The protesters pelted the police with stones.

The colorful parade then proceeded undisturbed.

The gatherings were taking place after Lublin’s Court of Appeals on Friday overruled a ban by the city’s mayor who had cited security concerns as his reason for banning them.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown