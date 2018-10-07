Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pret a Manger says 2nd customer died from allergic reaction

October 7, 2018 8:47 am
 
< a min read
LONDON (AP) — A second customer of restaurant chain Pret a Manger died after eating a sandwich containing an allergen that was not noted on the label, the company has confirmed.

The coffee-and-sandwich business has promised to improve its labeling following criticism at an inquest last month into the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette that contained traces of sesame.

The company said an investigation was underway into a second case, in which a customer died in December after eating a supposedly dairy-free product that contained dairy protein.

Pret a Manger blamed a supplier of its dairy-free yoghurt. But the supplier, CoYo, said Sunday the allegation was “unfounded.”

The parents of Ednan-Laperouse, who are campaigning for stronger allergen warnings, said they were “incredibly saddened to learn of someone else losing their life from allergens in their food.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

