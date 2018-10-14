Listen Live Sports

Red Cross urges Nigerian militants to spare 2 health workers

October 14, 2018 8:13 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross is making an urgent appeal to an affiliate of the Islamic State organization in Nigeria to spare the lives of two abducted health workers.

The statement Sunday also urges Nigerian authorities and others who might have influence to help as well, saying the women face the fate of a colleague who was killed by the extremists last month.

The three health workers were seized in March in Nigeria’s northeastern community of Rann, where thousands have sought shelter from the extremist threat.

Nigeria’s government has said it continues to press for the release of all held captive by extremists, including Leah Sharibu, a student seized in a mass abduction in February. She remains held while fellow students were released because she is Christian.

