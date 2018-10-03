Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Report: German businessman to oppose Merkel as party leader

October 3, 2018 9:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German businessman reportedly plans a long-shot challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the country’s main conservative party.

Andreas Ritzenhoff, the owner of a company that makes aluminum products, told the Funke newspaper group Wednesday that the Christian Democratic Union needs “new political aims” and a “change of direction.”

Merkel, Germany’s chancellor since 2005 and CDU leader since 2000, has indicated she will likely seek a new two-year term at the party’s helm at a congress in December.

Her authority has been weakened recently by constant squabbling in her fourth-term government and the ouster last week of a close ally as the conservatives’ parliamentary leader.

However, there’s no sign of any heavyweight challenger. Alongside Ritzenhoff, law student Jan-Philipp Knoop has said he plans to challenge Merkel.

