Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Report: Iran sentences dual-national man to prison

October 14, 2018 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s judiciary spokesman is saying a court has sentenced a dual national man to eight and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of infiltration of important governmental bodies.

Sunday’s report by the semi-official ISNA news agency quotes Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying the suspect was tried based on a report by the intelligence department after he infiltrated “some sensitive centers.” The report identified convict’s surname as Tavakkoli and said he was also fined $48,000. It didn’t include his other nationality, but added: “Usually these sorts of individuals are working for the U.S. and Israel.”

Occasionally Iran detains dual-nationals over similar security charges.

In 2015, Iran detained a Lebanese engineer residing in the U.S. resident and later sentenced him to 10 years in prison on spying charges.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth