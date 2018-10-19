Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Reports: Dozens killed or wounded in east Syria airstrikes

October 19, 2018 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and a war monitor say airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition on a town held by the Islamic State group have killed and wounded dozens.

State news agency SANA said the airstrikes on Sousa Thursday and Friday left several people dead or wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a much higher death toll saying 46 people were killed since Thursday, including civilians and IS fighters.

Sousa is in the last IS-held pocket in Syria where U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been on the offensive for weeks trying to clear the area of the extremists.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

SDF has been advancing under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Last week IS fighters stormed a settlement for displaced people and kidnapped 130 families from the area.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers