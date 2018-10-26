Listen Live Sports

Rival Palestinian groups clash in Lebanon refugee camp

October 26, 2018 10:17 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says sporadic clashes have resumed in a Palestinian refugee camp in the country’s south shortly after rival groups reached a truce brokered by the militant Hezbollah group.

Palestinian officials said the clashes at the Miyeh ou Miyeh camp broke out Thursday afternoon between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and those of the Hezbollah-backed Ansarallah, leaving three fighters dead and five wounded, including two Lebanese soldiers.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Fatah and Ansarallah officials met Friday at a Hezbollah office in Beirut and agreed to abide by a cease-fire.

The fighting near the southern city of Sidon came a week after similar clashes between the two groups wounded six people.

