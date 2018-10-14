Russian opposition leader Navalny free after 50 days in jail

MOSCOW (AP) — Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from jail after serving 50 days on two consecutive sentences for organizing unsanctioned protests.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, had been sentenced to 30 days for organizing a protest in August, but upon release was immediately arrested and then sentenced to another 20 days for organizing a protest that took place while he was in jail.

Both protests were against a Russian government plan to raise the eligibility age for state pensions, which has since been signed into law.

After his release early Sunday, Navalny told reporters “I think over the 50 days which I spent here, we saw a lot of evidence that this regime has absolutely deteriorated: from failures in foreign intelligence to failures in space industry.”

