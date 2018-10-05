Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sewage pool rings West Bank village awaiting demolition

October 5, 2018 11:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian Bedouin village slated for demolition is dealing with a large pool of sewage, apparently from a nearby Israeli settlement.

The sewage flowed downhill toward Khan al-Ahmar earlier this week, and on Friday was still pooled in a ravine by the West Bank community’s corrugated tin shacks.

Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank said that a sewage pipe burst in the area and the military was dispatching a truck to pump the waste out.

Israel’s Supreme Court recently rejected a final appeal against plans to demolish the village. Israel says Khan al-Ahmar was built illegally and has offered to resettle its residents a few miles (kilometers) away. Palestinians and other critics say the demolition aims to displace Palestinians in favor of Israeli settlement expansion.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor