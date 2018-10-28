Listen Live Sports

Spanish rescuers recover dead baby, save 520 migrants at sea

October 28, 2018 6:31 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says a baby has died despite efforts by rescuers to save it after a small boat carrying migrants sunk in the Mediterranean Sea. The death came as over 500 others were rescued.

The service says Sunday that the bottom of the rubber boat gave out, tossing 56 migrants into the water when its rescue craft reached it Saturday east of the Strait of Gibraltar. Rescue workers were able to save 55 men, women and children, but could not reanimate the baby.

In all, Spanish rescue workers saved 520 people trying to cross from North Africa to Spain on Saturday. In addition, one boat with 70 migrants arrived at the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Over 1,960 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year.

