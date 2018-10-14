Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Storm Callum fading after strong winds, rain kills 2 in UK

October 14, 2018 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Storm Callum is weakening after its gusty winds and strong rains killed two people and caused damages in some parts of Britain.

Officials say one man died Saturday after a landslide in western Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton on the southern coast of England.

At the height of the storm on Friday and Saturday, winds were over 70 mph (113 kph). Some rivers overflowed, flooding homes and leading to a cut in power supplies. Wales was the hardest hit region and officials warned people to stay away from flooded areas.

Forecasters said there would still be some rain Sunday but that the areas heaviest hit by the storm should brighten throughout the day.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth