The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Student threatens teacher with fake gun outside Paris

October 21, 2018 9:12 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s president has called for stronger punishments for students who threaten teachers after a pupil brandished a fake gun in a classroom.

A video that went viral earlier this week showed the student standing in a classroom outside Paris threatening his teacher with the fake gun as he tried to force her to mark him present instead of absent on her attendance sheet. French media reported that the weapon used by the 16-year-old student was a replica gun and the suspect has turned himself to police.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “threatening a teacher is unacceptable. I’ve asked the national education minister and the interior minister to take all necessary measures to ensure these actions are punished and banned from our schools.”

