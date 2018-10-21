Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 11 migrants, trafficker injured in Greece crash

October 21, 2018 3:59 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — The Latest on Europe’s migration crisis (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Greek police say 11 migrants and one trafficker have been injured when the SUV that was carrying them at high speed overturned on a highway in northern Greece.

Police say the car, which was carrying the migrants from the border with Turkey toward Thessaloniki, had previously not stopped at a police checkpoint, but there was no chase.

The car caught fire but all occupants managed to get out.

All 12 — the Bulgarian driver and migrants from Pakistan and Senegal — were driven to a local hospital. Hospital officials say one is in serious condition.

The crash took place on the same road and nearly the same location where another car carrying 10 migrants and a trafficker collided with a truck on Oct. 13, killing all of the car’s occupants.

___

1:40 p.m.

Spanish authorities say one migrant has died and 200 others have entered Spain when a large group of migrants attacked a fence separating Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco.

A representative of Spain’s government in Melilla says the migrant appears to have died from a heart attack. Officials are waiting for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The representative says at least three other migrants were injured when some 300 sub-Saharan Africans tried to climb the high border fence on Sunday. The official says 200 migrants managed to reach Spanish territory.

Spain this year has seen a spike in migrants who try to reach the European Union nation either via its two North African enclaves or by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in small boats.

