The Latest: Princess Eugenie marries at Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Princess Eugenie has married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The 28-year-old bride is ninth in line for the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She also wore a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip attended the wedding, along with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other senior royals.

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua. They have dated for seven years.

7:30 a.m.

Britain will have its second royal wedding of the year when Princess Eugenie weds a tequila brand executive in a gala ceremony on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are to marry Friday at St. George’s Chapel, which is part of the castle complex.

The nuptials will draw most senior members of the royal family, including Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple will marry in the same venue used in May by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie, 28, is ninth in line to the British throne. She works in the art world.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice, will be maid of honor.

They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

