The Latest: Turkey seeking return of Saudi slaying suspects

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish prosecutors plan to seek the extradition of 18 suspects in the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi so they can be prosecuted.

Anadolu Agency said Friday the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office submitted its request to Turkey’s Justice Ministry. The news agency says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry would formally request the extraditions.

Saudi Arabia has said it arrested 18 people in connection with Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi Consulate on Oct.2. Turkey alleges a 15-member “hit squad” was sent to Istanbul to kill the journalist, a critic of the Saudi royal family who lived in exile in the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the three others detained were consulate employees.

___

6:15 p.m.

Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared information about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The officials said that during a phone call on Friday, Erdogan and Trudeau agreed on the need for “all aspects of the murder” to be revealed for the killers being held accountable.

The officials from Erdogan’s office provided the information on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

Trudeau has said he wouldn’t hesitate to freeze arms export permits concerning Saudi Arabia. He didn’t say if Canada would cancel a 2014 multi-billion dollar deal to supply light-armored vehicles to the Saudis.

Canada’s previous government made the deal.

Saudi Arabia had a diplomatic dispute with Canada this summer over the Saudi arrest of women’s rights activists.

— By Suzan Fraser.

___

5:30 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country is not ready to export arms to Saudi Arabia until the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is properly investigated.

Speaking in Prague through a translator after meeting her Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, Merkel says it’s necessary to clarify the background of the crime that took place in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Merkel says Germany has made it clear that until then “we won’t deliver any arms to Saudi Arabia.”

Merkel also again said that Saudi Arabia has to ensure access for humanitarian aid to get into Yemen, which has been ravaged by a 3 ½-year war between the Saudi-led alliance and Shite rebels.

___

4:30 p.m.

The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says she has not received any condolence call from Saudi officials after the writer was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

Hatice Cengiz, who is Turkish, also said in an interview on Turkish television channel HaberTurk on Friday that she continually asks herself questions about Oct. 2, the day that Khashoggi entered the consulate and was killed by officials there.

Cengiz says: “I found myself in a darkness I cannot express.”

She says she had asked U.S. Secretary of State Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called her about the case, whether he had any news that would make her happy.

“But he said he didn’t,” she says.

Khashoggi had gone to the consulate for paperwork related to his planned marriage to Cengiz. Saudi prosecutors have acknowledged that Turkish evidence shows his killing was premeditated. His body has not been found.

___

12 noon

The Turkish president says Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor will arrive in Turkey on Sunday as part of the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Saudi official will meet Turkish prosecutors during his visit.

Erdogan also says Turkey has other “information and evidence” about the Khashoggi’s killing by Saudi officials in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and that it will eventually reveal that information.

Saudi prosecutors said Thursday that Turkish evidence indicates that the killing was premeditated.

___

9:50 a.m.

The son of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia after the kingdom revoked a travel ban and allowed him to come to the United States.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino says Washington welcomes the decision.

It’s the latest turn in the saga of the killed Saudi writer and dissident after the kingdom on Thursday cited evidence showing that his killing was premeditated — changing its story again to try to ease international outrage over the macabre circumstances of Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had discussed the case of Khashoggi’s son, Salah Khashoggi, during his recent visit to the kingdom, making it “clear to Saudi leaders” that Washington wanted the son to return to the United States.

