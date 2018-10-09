Listen Live Sports

Train slams into car crossing track in Romania, 4 dead

October 9, 2018 4:35 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say a cargo train slammed into a car as it drove over a railway line, killing four people in the car.

Timisoara county police said the car was hit by the train Tuesday morning as it crossed the track near the southwestern town of Lugoj. Three women and a man died instantly.

Police said rail traffic was halted in the area and an investigation is underway.

The news site Timis online reported that the driver of the car didn’t respect safety procedures.

In Romania, cars have space to cross some railway lines even when the barriers are down and some train crossings don’t have barriers.

