The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Turkish restaurant set on fire in German city of Chemnitz

October 18, 2018 7:17 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say unidentified assailants apparently started a fire at a Turkish restaurant in an eastern city that saw violent anti-migrant protests recently.

Saxony state police said residents were woken up by a loud bang at the restaurant in Chemnitz early Thursday, followed by smoke. They saw three people running away and getting in a car. The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

A police statement said that “a xenophobic motive currently cannot be ruled out” but that they are investigating “in all directions.” They urged more witnesses to come forward.

Anti-foreigner violence erupted in Chemnitz after the killing of a German man in August in which migrants are suspects. A kosher restaurant was also attacked on the sidelines of one protest.

