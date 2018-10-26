Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK fracking firm Cuadrilla pauses drilling after tremor

October 26, 2018 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The only company drilling for shale gas in Britain temporarily suspended fracking Friday after a mild earthquake.

Cuadrilla said it halted drilling for 18 hours after a tremor was detected at its site in Little Plumpton, northwest England.

The British Geological Survey recorded the 0.8-magitude quake just after 11:30 a.m. Friday. It followed several smaller tremors earlier in the week.

Under U.K. rules, any tremor over 0.5 is classed as a “red event” and sparks a temporary shutdown while monitoring continues.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cuadrilla said the tiny tremor was “way below anything that would be felt at surface, much less cause any harm or damage.”

Fracking in Britain was halted after two tremors in the same area led to legal challenges. It resumed on Oct. 15.

Environmental activists failed in early October in Britain’s High Court to keep Cuadrilla’s fracking from proceeding.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping water and chemicals at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War