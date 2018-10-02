Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK to extend civil partnerships to opposite-sex couples

October 2, 2018 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will change the law so opposite-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships.

The decision was announced Tuesday at a conference of May’s Conservative Party. It followed a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that not making heterosexual couples eligible for civil partnerships was “incompatible” with human rights laws.

The ruling came in a case involving a couple that wanted to avoid the “patriarchal baggage” of marriage. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan argued that limiting the partnerships to same-sex couples was discriminatory.

Same-sex couples have been able to form civil partnerships in Britain since 2005, giving them the legal protections, adoption and inheritance rights as married heterosexual couples.

Advertisement

The country legalized same-sex marriage in 2014.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters