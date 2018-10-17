Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN agencies urge end to ‘virginity tests’ in some countries

October 17, 2018 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. agencies are calling for an end to the practice in some countries of determining whether a girl or woman is a virgin through gynecological tests.

The World Health Organization, U.N. Women and the U.N. Human Rights office say the “medically unnecessary” tests have been documented in at least 20 countries across the world.

The agencies said Wednesday the tests, mostly performed by doctors, police officers, or community leaders, are used to determine marriage eligibility or employment eligibility, and to assess the “virtue, honor or social value” of women and girls.

They said the testing often involves inspecting the hymen or inserting fingers into the vagina. It said WHO insists “there is no evidence that either method can prove whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse or not.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba