The Associated Press
 
World News
 
UN agency: migrant caravan includes people ‘in danger’

October 23, 2018 5:53 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency is reminding countries along the route of a migrant trek through Central America that the caravan “is likely to include people in real danger.”

The U.N. has estimated the caravan, which has elicited angry tweets and warnings from President Donald Trump, currently comprises some 7,200 people.

Adrian Edwards, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Tuesday in Geneva the agency is concerned about “the developing humanitarian situation and the known kidnapping and security risks in areas the caravan may venture into.”

Edwards adds: “In any situation like this it is essential that people have the chance to request asylum and have their international protection needs properly assessed, before any decision on return (or) deportation is made.”

