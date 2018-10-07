Listen Live Sports

UN Security Council asks Congo to examine voting machine use

October 7, 2018 12:13 pm
 
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has called on Congo’s electoral commission to open dialogue on the use of voting machines for December elections.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre, who co-headed a delegation with ambassadors from Bolivia and Equatorial Guinea, said Sunday the security council wants the commission to consider a “broad consensus.” Voting machine use has been disputed by some presidential candidates and opposition leaders.

Commission president Corneille Nangaa said Saturday that 20 containers containing more than 900 machines each have arrived.

The delegation met with President Joseph Kabila, the prime minister, opposition leaders, civil society and the commission.

Delattre offered logistical support from the U.N., saying trust in the organization of the vote is crucial at this time for Congo.

The vote has been postponed since 2016 amid political tensions.

