Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN touts anti-tobacco progress, decries industry meddling

October 1, 2018 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says roughly 90 percent or more of countries behind a deal to reduce harmful tobacco consumption have slapped taxes on tobacco products, banned smoking in public places and required health warnings on tobacco packs.

But supporters of the World Health Organization’s convention also say that tobacco industry “interference” and new products are the top threat to the accord.

Nearly 140 parties to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control opened a six-day meeting Monday. Office director Dr. Vera Luiza da Costa e Silva said: “This is not a time to be complacent.”

Critics say WHO and other tobacco foes are biased against electronic cigarettes and other options that they claim could help wean smokers of harmful habits and thus improve public health. That concept is not yet proven.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president