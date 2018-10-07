Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US envoy for Afghan peace in Kabul for talks on Taliban

October 7, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived at the capital Kabul.

An embassy statement confirmed Sunday that Khalilzad had arrived in Kabul as a part of a multi-stop visit to the region.

The State Department had earlier announced that Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead U.S. efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, and that he will lead an interagency delegation to Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia from October 4-14.

A former ambassador to Afghanistan, this is Khalilzad’s first visit to the country in his new role.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize