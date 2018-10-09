Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Uzbek president visits France in first visit to EU country

October 9, 2018 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan’s president has made his first trip to a European Union country, meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Macron’s office said Tuesday that Shavkat Mirziyoyev is signing partnership agreements with French companies including energy group Total, Veolia and Suez for water facilities, nuclear company Orano and Airbus Helicopters. No final contract was expected to be reached.

The Uzbek president came to power in 2016 following the death of the country’s longtime autocratic ruler, Islam Karimov.

Mirziyoyev has promoted gradual liberal changes in the Central Asian country of about 33 million. He has reshuffled the government, removing many old-guard officials, including the chief of the nation’s national security agency.

Advertisement

Mirziyoyev has sought to maintain friendly ties with Russia while moving to expand ties with the West.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education