Waiting for arrest, migrants camp near Greek police station

October 8, 2018 7:33 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Several hundred asylum-seekers are camped outside a police station in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, lining up to be arrested and formally processed, as a surge in illegal migration in northern Greece has overwhelmed authorities.

After sleeping on benches and patches of grass in a central square, the migrants formed a line Monday outside the police station, seeking a place at a migrant camp before the winter.

Greece is struggling to cope with a high number of asylum-seekers due to political resistance to settlement agreements within the European Union and ongoing arrivals from neighboring Turkey.

Last week, Amnesty International Secretary-General Kumi Naidoo visited migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. He described conditions there as “appalling ” and called for an emergency winter evacuation to the mainland.

