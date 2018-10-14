Listen Live Sports

Yazidi man accused of Germany honor killing arrested in Iraq

October 14, 2018 1:26 pm
 
DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — Kurdish Iraqi police forces say they have arrested a Yazidi man accused of killing his cousin in Germany after she refused to marry him.

Lt. Col. Hayman Suliman says police arrested 24-year-old Sefin Nouman Biso on Friday in the Kurdish Dohuk province in northern Iraq.

Biso is being sought by German authorities and Interpol on suspicion of killing 21-year-old Shilan Ghazi Biso in front of guests at a wedding in Hanover, Germany, in 2016.

Since 2003, thousands of Yazidis have sought asylum in Europe and Turkey to escape Iraq’s sectarian violence. The Islamic State group killed and enslaved thousands of followers of the minority sect from 2014 to 2017, at the height of its territorial extent.

Suliman told The Associated Press Sunday that Biso was being held in Dohuk prison.

