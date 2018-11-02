2 dead in continuing unrest in W. African country of Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed in the West African country of Guinea amid months of political unrest after disputed municipal elections earlier this year.

More than 100 people have died in the ongoing political violence following the February municipal elections, which were the first to be held in 13 years.

Police and opposition party officials said the two men were fatally shot at a demonstration in the capital of Conakry on Wednesday night.

Protesters have been calling on the country’s ruling party to release what they believe to be the election’s true results. The February vote had been delayed since 2005 because of political unrest, financial woes and the Ebola crisis.

Current President Alpha Conde is barred from seeking re-election in 2020.

