Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 tremors hit near Greek island within 7 minutes

November 4, 2018 4:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek geological experts say two new aftershocks have hit the western Greek island of Zakynthos, but no damage has been reported.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics reports that the tremors occurred within seven minutes of each other. It says the first, a 4.4 magnitude quake, struck at 5:11 a.m. (0311 GMT). The epicenter was 78 kilometers (48 miles) south of Zakynthos and the depth was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Seven minutes later, a 5.0 magnitude tremor hit 59 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of the island at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

Zakynthos was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Oct. 26. Since then, there have been 21 aftershocks of at least 4.0 magnitude, with the strongest being magnitude 5.5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline