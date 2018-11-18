Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Azeri opposition leader faces charges after illegal rally

November 18, 2018 7:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The head of Azeri opposition party Popular Front faces legal action after authorities arrested him in Baku for attempting to lead an unsanctioned demonstration.

Ali Karimli was detained Saturday while leading a procession through Baku’s Alley of Martyrs, a national cemetery, to honor Azerbaijan’s fallen on a holiday marking independence from the Soviet Union.

A Baku police statement said Sunday that “as a result of police efforts to prevent an unauthorized rally, 52 participants were detained by the police.” The statement said that 41 were released and 11 remained in detention.

Among those freed was the head of another opposition movement, Jamil Hasanli of the National Council of Democratic Forces, who was arrested with Karimli for organizing the rally.

Advertisement

Karimli and the 10 activists still in detention face administrative charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team