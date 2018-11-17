Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Britain says Russian contractors have no say in visa process

November 17, 2018 5:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Britain’s Home Office says that the company contracted to collect visa applications in Russia has “absolutely no involvement with the decision-making process.”

The company, TLSContact, is “simply an application point,” according to a statement. Final decisions are made in the U.K.

The statement late Friday came in response to an investigation published by investigative group Bellingcat and Russian website The Insider. The investigation aims to show how Russian military intelligence officers, charged with poisoning a former Russian spy on British soil, obtained U.K. visas.

A former TLSContact employee told the groups that Russia’s Federal Security Service pressured him into building a “backdoor” in the application system.

Advertisement

The investigation didn’t demonstrate a clear link between these efforts and the Russian spies charged in the poisoning case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Lifestyle News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized