Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cameroon arrests 20 presidential election protesters

November 4, 2018 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroonian authorities have arrested 20 people who were protesting an election they allege was stolen by long-serving President Paul Biya.

The protesters claim Maurice Kamto, the flag bearer of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, won the Oct. 7 presidential election.

Biya, who has led the country since 1982, is to be sworn into office Tuesday for a seventh term. Kamto’s supporters say they plan to disrupt the event.

Away Fonka Augustine, governor of the west region of Cameroon, confirmed Sunday’s arrests and said he deployed the police to keep the peace.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ndoki Michel, a lawyer for the opposition party, said its members “shall fight until our victory is reinstated.”

The United States has said the October vote was marked by irregularities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes