Court throws out extradition request for Turkish critic

November 28, 2018 8:54 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has thrown out an extradition request for a prominent critic of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the matter was “politically motivated.”

Judge John Zani on Wednesday refused the extradition of Hamdi Akin Ipek, 54, who was accused of links to the attempted 2016 coup against Erdogan.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, Zani said allowing Ipek to be returned to Turkey would risk violating the European Convention of Human Rights, which states that no one should be subjected to torture, degrading treatment and punishment.

Zani said: “I am satisfied that this is a politically motivated prosecution.”

Ipek, a media tycoon whose newspapers and television stations were seized by the Turkish leadership, appeared in court along with two others.

Turkey suggested it would appeal the decision.

