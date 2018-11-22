Listen Live Sports

Dutch king visits renewed Anne Frank House museum

November 22, 2018 6:52 am
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander has visited the Anne Frank House museum after a two-year reboot gave the building a new entrance hall, redesigned exhibition spaces and a new way of telling the story of the teenage Jewish diarist.

Executive director Ronald Leopold says the aim of renewing the landmark museum was to “provide more information about the historical context and background of the story we represent, which is the story of Anne Frank.”

What hasn’t changed is the museum’s moving centerpiece: the Spartan secret annex, reached via a door concealed behind a bookcase, where Anne wrote her world-famous diary as she, her family and four other Jews hid for two years from Nazis during World War II until they were arrested and deported to concentration camps.

