The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Erdogan, Trump discuss Turkish bank, joint patrols in Syria

November 3, 2018 12:57 pm
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Donald Trump has promised to look into possible U.S. measures against a Turkish bank for evading sanctions on Iran.

Speaking Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave details about a phone conversation he had with Trump on Thursday as strained relations between the two countries ease following Turkey’s release of an American pastor.

Erdogan said he raised the issue of the state-owned Halkbank, which had an executive charged in New York for taking part in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. Turkey maintains Halkbank did not violate the sanctions.

Erdogan says Trump “said he would immediately instruct his ministers about this.” It was not clear what Trump could do.

They also discussed joint military patrols in Manbij in northern Syria.

Erdogan says he will meet with Trump in France next weekend.

