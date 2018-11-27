Listen Live Sports

European court: Russia’s ban on LGBT rallies violates rights

November 27, 2018 6:46 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a ban on LGBT rallies in Russia violates the human rights of those wishing to march.

The court based in Strasbourg, France, called Tuesday on Russia to introduce “systemic measures” to remedy the violations of the European Convention of Human Rights, to which Russia is a signatory.

Russian authorities have been putting obstacles on LGBT rallies for years, turning down LGBT permit requests.

The court said Russia’s refusal to hold public LGBT events couldn’t be justified by public disorder concerns and breached the rights to freedom of assembly and “not to be discriminated against.”

In a perceived bid to legalize a permanent ban on gay rights gatherings, in 2011 Russia adopted legislation on “gay propaganda” that outlaws LGBT gatherings near children.

