French investigate death of Republican Guard at PM’s office

November 5, 2018 8:53 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating the death of a Republican Guard whose body was found inside the prime minister’s office building with their service weapon at their side.

The prime minister’s office said the body was found Monday morning at the Matignon office building, the prime minister’s Paris headquarters. It said the officer worked in the video surveillance section.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the death.

The prestigious Republican Guards are often used to guard government sites, including the president’s office.

