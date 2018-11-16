Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

French minister warns of new Cold War from US/China tensions

November 16, 2018 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that the trade dispute between the United States and China could escalate into a fresh Cold War.

Le Maire made the alarm-sounding comments at a Friday conference in Paris on the World Trade Organization’s future.

He said there’s a “real risk” that a Cold War between China and the United States could arise out of the trade tensions between the two and that every country in the world would lose out.

To counter the threat, he said the WTO needs reforming by solving its “consensus paralysis” on decision-making and by enforcing international trade rules.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has imposed import taxes on Chinese goods, and the Chinese have responded with tariffs of their own.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized