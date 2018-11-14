Listen Live Sports

French police close probe into Interpol disappearance

November 14, 2018 11:34 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have closed an investigation into the disappearance and subsequent detention in China of the former president of Interpol, and found no evidence to support his wife’s claim that she got a threatening call in Chinese after he was picked up.

Grace Meng, the wife of Meng Hongwei, detailed the threatening call in an Associated Press interview in October.

An official close to the investigation said Wednesday that police in the city of Lyon, where Interpol is headquartered, have closed their probe into the call and Meng’s detention having found no evidence that a crime was committed in France. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

