Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German leader Merkel on her way to G20 after plane problem

November 30, 2018 4:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is finally on her way to Argentina for the Group of 20 summit after a technical problem with her plane forced her to change plans and stay overnight in Bonn.

Merkel’s office says she and a small delegation, including the finance minister took a different government plane to Madrid on Friday morning, and then boarded a commercial flight to Buenos Aires.

Merkel was en route Thursday night on an air force plane, but turned around over the Netherlands after the captain reported a technical problem.

The plane was diverted to the Cologne/Bonn airport and landed without incident.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The problem is being investigated but the air force says it appears to have been an electrical issue that could have affected the radio system and a fuel system.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor