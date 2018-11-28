Listen Live Sports

Germany’s CEBIT computer show scrapped after 32 years

November 28, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — Organizers say they are scrapping the annual CEBIT computer show in Germany, an event that has drawn tech enthusiasts to Hannover for more than three decades.

Deutsche Messe AG said Wednesday that technology has become so ubiquitous that its presentation at other trade fairs has reduced demand for the 32-year-old CEBIT.

The event began in 1986 and was once billed as the biggest computer show in the world, drawing around 800,000 visitors at its peak around the turn of the century.

This year’s fair attracted 120,000 visitors. Most large technology companies prefer to launch new consumer products at CES in Las Vegas or the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

