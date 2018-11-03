Listen Live Sports

Greek police arrest man who had the top of an ancient column

November 3, 2018 2:25 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested a 51-year-old Greek man in possession of a valuable archaeological artifact — the top of an ancient Ionic column.

The arrest took place on Oct. 30, when police raided the suspect’s flat in the Athens area of Monastiraki, below the Acropolis, but was announced Saturday.

The recovered part of the Ionic column contains the volute — the spiral-shaped ornament characteristic of the Ionic and later styles — and the abacus — the weight-bearing flat slab at the top of the column — both in excellent condition.

A preliminary examination by an expert said the column could date anywhere from the 5th to the 2nd centuries BC and was likely stolen from the Acropolis or a nearby location.

