Iranian border guards kill 2, wound 3 Pakistanis

November 11, 2018 8:26 am
 
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says Iranian border guards have killed two people trying to cross through an illegal route from the Panjgur district in Baluchistan.

Sabir Baluch, a Baluchistan Levies Force official, says Sunday three others were wounded and taken to a Panjgur hospital.

In search of opportunity, hundreds of Pakistanis attempt to cross over to Iran through illegal routes every year hoping to continue on to Europe. Many have faced arrest or gunfire by border guards.

Iranian border guards have been especially vigilant after last month’s abduction of 14 guards in a militant attack on one of their posts.

Iran has previously called on Pakistan to help secure kidnapped guards held in a border area.

